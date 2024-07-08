Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,227 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,312,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $4,757,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,014,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,109,000 after acquiring an additional 85,139 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of RYTM opened at $42.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $42.11. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $52.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 297.91% and a negative return on equity of 179.26%. The business’s revenue was up 126.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,264.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Stories

