Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,337 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SG. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter worth $15,042,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,361,000 after buying an additional 224,522 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE:SG opened at $27.57 on Monday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.85.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sweetgreen news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $86,149.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 147,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,498. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $86,149.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 147,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,498. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley E. Singer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,896,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,692 shares of company stock valued at $13,738,038 in the last 90 days. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

