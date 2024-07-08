Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,525 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Certuity LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $141,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 538,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,298.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $256,436.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,142.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $141,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 538,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,298.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 747,898 shares of company stock worth $13,719,360. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIMS. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.