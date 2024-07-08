Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hudson Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,387,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 39.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 355,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 100,613 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,000. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 171.6% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 74,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 46,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 114,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 42,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,937.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HDSN. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

Hudson Technologies stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $379.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Stories

