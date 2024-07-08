Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,778,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,630,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,011,000 after purchasing an additional 728,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,465,000 after buying an additional 536,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in PagerDuty by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PD opened at $21.79 on Monday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $111.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.74 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. On average, research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PD. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

