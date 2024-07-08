Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Safe Bulkers worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 432.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 21.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

NYSE SB opened at $5.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $625.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.67 million for the quarter. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.