Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,603 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 38.8% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 4.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 63,726.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,118 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 50,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GFS opened at $53.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $68.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.56.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GFS shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.62.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

