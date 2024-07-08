Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,370 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,170,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 24,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 50.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 28,367 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at about $5,375,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BOKF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group raised BOK Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.10.

BOK Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $88.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $62.42 and a 1-year high of $96.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.19.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

