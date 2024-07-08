Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,021,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 651,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,561,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,191,000 after buying an additional 92,410 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,876,000 after buying an additional 588,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 64,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 30,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DCPH shares. Barclays upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.60 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.59 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.94. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.19.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

