Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 94.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1,330.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,370,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at $167,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $268.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TCMD

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,600.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,295 shares in the company, valued at $838,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,600.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,295 shares in the company, valued at $838,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $35,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at $355,338.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,356 shares of company stock worth $88,462 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.