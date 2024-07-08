Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $210,000 Stock Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PROS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,271,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,862,000 after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in PROS by 73.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 119,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 50,753 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 82.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 128,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 57,945 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 415,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 166,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 96,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRO opened at $26.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $40.99.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $67,086.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

