Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $251,000 Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAUR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 28.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,143,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,817 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 2,122,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,142 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 86.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 226,565 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 766,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 191,998 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,986,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,205,000 after purchasing an additional 187,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $30,962,545.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $97,158.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,149.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $30,962,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,122,190 shares of company stock worth $31,080,297 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAUR opened at $14.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.80. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Laureate Education had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

