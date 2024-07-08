Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $268,000 Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Price Performance

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $23.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $72.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $30,424.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,490.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $25,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 380,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,696,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $30,424.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,490.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,583. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPST. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.65.

Upstart Profile

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

