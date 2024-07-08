Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $277,000 Stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,269 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

In other news, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $362,092.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,049.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $362,092.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,049.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 5,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $113,023.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,655 shares of company stock worth $1,589,006 over the last quarter. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $16.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

