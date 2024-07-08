Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $300,000 Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGRY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 23.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,396 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,415,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,417,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,289,000 after acquiring an additional 698,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,525,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,766,000 after acquiring an additional 247,762 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SGRY shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $23.41 on Monday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $44.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $165,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,145.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

