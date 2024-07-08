Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $329,000 Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IAC were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IAC during the first quarter worth $27,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in IAC during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAC during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in IAC during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in IAC during the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded IAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on IAC from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on IAC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $46.41 on Monday. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.32.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $929.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.68 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

