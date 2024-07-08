Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $336,000 Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,283 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MWA. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,161,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after buying an additional 1,022,785 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,642,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,498,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,981,000 after purchasing an additional 974,333 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,740,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after purchasing an additional 430,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,423,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,901,000 after purchasing an additional 366,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $18.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $127,101.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,896.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian C. Healy bought 2,650 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $50,827. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $127,101.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,896.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

