Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 30.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.90). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

AKRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Akero Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 2,825 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $63,958.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,988.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 2,825 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $63,958.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,988.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,720.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,553 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,359.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,635 shares of company stock valued at $690,816 in the last 90 days. 7.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.