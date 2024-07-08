Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $221,000 in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of National Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in National Research by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,513,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of National Research by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Research by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NRC opened at $22.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. National Research Co. has a one year low of $21.73 and a one year high of $47.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.93.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

