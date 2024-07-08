Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $246,000 in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,859,000 after purchasing an additional 303,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,187,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,932,000 after buying an additional 162,941 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 20.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 875,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 148,700 shares in the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 814,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 266,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 608,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 212,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Newpark Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Newpark Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NR stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.79. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $647.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 2.89.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $169.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.69 million. Analysts predict that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Newpark Resources Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

