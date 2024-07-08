Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $248,000 in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 68,390.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of GTES stock opened at $15.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.06. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $862.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. On average, analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $328,641,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,733.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.