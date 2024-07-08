Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $278,000 in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HEES. Busey Bank bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 45.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HEES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $42.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.61. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.06 and a 1 year high of $66.18.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.52 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 34.33%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.55%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

