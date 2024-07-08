Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,004 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tronox alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Tronox by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,185,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 876,192 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,248,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,960,000 after buying an additional 597,663 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth $7,760,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,630,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,564,000 after acquiring an additional 449,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 281,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Price Performance

Tronox stock opened at $16.17 on Monday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Tronox’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TROX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TROX

Tronox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.