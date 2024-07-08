Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Avangrid by 3.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2.1% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 37.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of AGR opened at $35.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average is $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

