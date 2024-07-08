Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 35,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,466,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,609,000 after acquiring an additional 254,726 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Definitive Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $5.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.30. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 78.16%. The company had revenue of $63.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

