Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,348 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,627,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 41,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $34.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.28. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.25 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.18.

About Spirit AeroSystems



Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

