Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,761,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 404,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 295,951 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 463,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 121,076 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 185,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 249,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KE opened at $20.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $521.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $425.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.20 million. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.81%. Research analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

