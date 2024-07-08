Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLBE. Barton Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 959,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,891,000 after purchasing an additional 118,890 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in Global-E Online by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Global-E Online by 34.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,394,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,680,000 after purchasing an additional 357,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

Shares of Global-E Online stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.02. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 1.10. Global-E Online Ltd. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $45.72.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

