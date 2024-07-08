Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,258 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,716,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,458,000 after buying an additional 1,802,470 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,238,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,473,000 after purchasing an additional 72,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,773,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 59.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 888,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 330,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth $12,102,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $33.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.27 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 38.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

