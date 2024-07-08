Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,162 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 285.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.09.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $6.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $365.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $74.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

