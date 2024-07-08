Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 752 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 571.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Plano Lorenzo De acquired 4,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.80 per share, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Summer Frein purchased 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $69,969.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Plano Lorenzo De acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.80 per share, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,692.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TPB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $33.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $582.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $97.06 million during the quarter.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.33%.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

