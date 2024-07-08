Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 854 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DK. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Delek US by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 520,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Delek US by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DK opened at $23.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DK. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

In other Delek US news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,283.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,104 shares of company stock worth $53,416. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

