Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $220,000 Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Get nCino alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Trading Up 0.8 %

NCNO opened at $31.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $37.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $34,461.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,442.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $34,461.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,442.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 195,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $6,171,227.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,057,578 shares in the company, valued at $65,019,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,398,544 shares of company stock valued at $75,533,549 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NCNO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on nCino in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on NCNO

About nCino

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.