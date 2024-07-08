Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,345 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000.
Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.48 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
