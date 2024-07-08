Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,316 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after buying an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 117,524 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,049,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,760,000 after acquiring an additional 382,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $38.22 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

