Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,343,000 after purchasing an additional 420,943 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,358 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,531.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,898 shares of company stock worth $18,558,167 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $224.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $228.13. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

