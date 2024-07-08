Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,606 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GSK alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,782 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,091,000 after purchasing an additional 43,753 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in GSK by 1.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 990,035 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,765 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in GSK by 1.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in GSK by 69.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 142,120 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 58,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GSK by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,555 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,744,000 after acquiring an additional 156,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at $38.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.30. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. On average, analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSK. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.