Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.75% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XSMO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 128,780 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,430,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 71,208 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,017,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1,070.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 68,862 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $59.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $62.31.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

