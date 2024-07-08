Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JSML. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth $288,000.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:JSML opened at $58.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $218.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $60.88.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.0512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

