Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

VDE stock opened at $126.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $109.14 and a 1 year high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

