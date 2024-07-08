Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.33 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $264.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.00 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.15 and a 200-day moving average of $280.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

About Rockwell Automation



Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

