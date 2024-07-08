Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.89.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV opened at $123.75 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $149.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently -57.83%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.