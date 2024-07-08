Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000.

PKW opened at $102.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.67. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $108.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.2245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

