Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INDA stock opened at $56.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average is $51.74. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

