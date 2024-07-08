Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000.

NYSEARCA:RSPF opened at $61.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a one year low of $47.94 and a one year high of $64.32. The company has a market capitalization of $263.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.84.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

