Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get First Trust Indxx NextG ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,941,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Price Performance

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock opened at $83.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $388.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $64.46 and a 1 year high of $83.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.99.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.4134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.