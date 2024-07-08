Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 43,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 649.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $13,519,000.

IJS stock opened at $95.81 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $105.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.35 and a 200 day moving average of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

