Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 133,942 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,942 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,073,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,633,000 after acquiring an additional 151,562 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 939,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 40,128 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 778,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 197,779 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,097,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,237.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 628,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after buying an additional 609,643 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJP opened at $23.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $23.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.