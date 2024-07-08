Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,398 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,291,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,026.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,011.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1,036.68. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.86 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,116.93.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

