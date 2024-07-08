Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,587 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 716.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NUE opened at $153.84 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.23.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

